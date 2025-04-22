Britney Spears Fans Rave Over Seeing Singer Film Her Signature Dance Moves at Mexico Bar: Watch
Britney Spears is taking her choreography global!
Though the star usually films her signature dance routines in her home, one of the singer's recent videos was recorded at a bar in Mexico, where fans caught her grooving.
On Sunday, April 20, Spears uploaded a clip alongside the caption, "Last night 🤷🏼♀️🙄🤷🏼♀️🙄🤔🤔 !!!"
In the post, the mom-of-two wore an off-the-shoulder red dress, choker necklace and black heeled boots as she busted a move in front of a bar. The vocalist, 43, held onto a pair of sunglasses as she twirled around and played with her blonde hair.
An onlooker caught the Princess of Pop filming the video and shared the behind-the-scenes footage on social media, where it went viral.
"POV: You’re at a bar in Mexico and you catch Britney Spears filming another of her iconic dance videos for her Instagram page!" the eyewitness captioned the clip, in which two men who appeared to be her bodyguards walked around and sometimes blocked the fan's view.
"Jealous they got a Britney performance to be honest," one fan tweeted in reaction, while another joked, "It's like being there when Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa."
While Spears' moves are often criticized, some admirers noted her choreography looked better than ever in the unedited footage.
"In real life it actually looks like how she used to dance onstage," one fan shared. "Omg ppl drag her and it’s just a matter of angles."
"Look how normal it looks as she's just casually doing it there!" agreed another. "Like she's on a dance floor! So natural and smooth!"
This past December, the Woman in Me author deleted one of her dancing clips due to endless rude remarks about her moves.
"I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things… if they only knew how severe my sadness is," she expressed on social media. "It is a f------ miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!!"
"[I] was like d---, there’s so much I haven’t even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I’m so d--- sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don’t like the way I move, f--- off and don’t watch it !!!" Spears declared.
Just months prior, the superstar slammed Ozzy Osbourne for rudely shading her videos.
"I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f------ day," the rocker, 76, complained on an episode of his family's podcast. "It’s sad, very, very sad."
The Crossroads actress responded by calling the Osbournes the "most boring family known to mankind" and telling them to "kindly f--- off."