Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Touches Herself While Posing in the Sand During Mexico Getaway

In the clip, Spears knelt on the soft white sand, lightly touching herself as she posed for the camera. She topped off the beachy look with a white wide-brimmed hat and flashed a playful smile as she crawled by the shoreline, showing off her cleavage.

“Happy Easter! I was feeling down, so the 80s make me smile. Play on my friend n God Bless!” she wrote in the now-deleted caption.