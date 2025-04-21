Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Touches Herself While Posing in the Sand During Mexico Getaway
Britney Spears is soaking up the sun in Mexico!
The pop star, 42, gave fans a steamy glimpse into her tropical vacation on Sunday, April 19, posting a video of herself rocking a hot pink G-string bikini that showed off her toned figure.
In the clip, Spears knelt on the soft white sand, lightly touching herself as she posed for the camera. She topped off the beachy look with a white wide-brimmed hat and flashed a playful smile as she crawled by the shoreline, showing off her cleavage.
“Happy Easter! I was feeling down, so the 80s make me smile. Play on my friend n God Bless!” she wrote in the now-deleted caption.
Fans have been thrilled to see the "Sometimes" singer out and about lately, as she was spotted at a restaurant in Mexico wearing a red off-the-shoulder mini dress with a deep neckline.
In the video, she walked through the exit looking happy as her bodyguards walked in front of her.
“I love seeing her out,” one fan gushed, while another said, “She looks FINE!”
“Fabulous as always in her sun dresses,” a third added.
“Healing 🤍,” someone else noted.
Another fan simply wrote, “Her smile🥹.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Recently, the blonde beauty made headlines again after being seen at an airport with a mystery man — and what looked like a baby doll wrapped in a pink blanket, according to an eyewitness.
Photos showed what appeared to be a doll’s leg poking out from the blanket, confirming it wasn’t a real baby.
For the outing, Spears wore an all-black look, complete with a hoodie and dark sunglasses.
Spears' longtime fans weren’t surprised by this outing, as she posted a fun clip showing off her doll collection in 2021.
“I had a baby y’all 😂👶🏻🤣 … I will be taking some time off shooting at home every day!!!” she joked in the caption.
“Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan … we even look alike 😜 !!! My first 👧🏻!!! I’m turning 40 this year … age is nothing but a number but seriously … growing up is the dumbest thing you’ll ever do so PLAY ON MY FRIENDS 🤪 !!!!” she added.
Earlier this year, Spears dropped another surprise in the caption of a video showing a little girl telling jokes.
"I've decided I'm going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I'm actually serious !!!" she said.