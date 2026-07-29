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Britney Spears Flashes Her Cleavage as She Spins Around in Plunging Mini Dress During Erratic Dance Video

Image of Britney Spears shared another strange dance video to her Instagram recently.
Source: britneyspears/instagram;

Britney Spears shared another strange dance video to her Instagram recently.

July 29 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears, 44, has fans talking once again after sharing another of her signature dance videos.

The Grammy Award-winning pop star posted a clip of herself twirling around on her Instagram on Tuesday, July 28.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
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Image of At the end of the video she blew her fans a kiss.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

At the end of the video she blew her fans a kiss.

For the video, she wore a low-cut blue mini dress and no shoes, leaving her blonde locks down, as she spun around the room with her carefree dance moves drawing most of the attention.

Spears appeared to be having a good time, smiling and pulling up her dress, almost revealing her backside.

She finished off the video by blowing a kiss to her almost 42 million followers before walking out of the frame.

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'I Dance for Myself Lately'

Image of A few days ago, Britney Spears teased that she was 'quitting' social media.
Source: MEGA

A few days ago, Britney Spears teased that she was 'quitting' social media.

The “Toxic” singer had posted two other videos in the same dress one day ago. In the first, the dress was much longer, and she was walking around outside while holding her dog.

For the second, she shared a different freestyle dance video, but this time admitting, “I cut my baby blue dress in half today… I feel like tinker bell!!!🌹💅,” in the caption of the post.

Just two days ago, the pop star had claimed that she was “learning to be kinder” to herself and “thinking” about “quitting IG.” However, it seems that her social media presence is going strong.

In the same caption, she shared, “...I haven’t been posting that much…I dance for myself lately,” in reference to the videos.

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'Never Going to Happen'

Image of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married from June 2022 to August 2023.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married from June 2022 to August 2023.

The video comes after her ex-husband Sam Asghari opened up to Page Six about being involved with Spears.

When asked if he thinks there will be a time when someone does not ask him about his troubled ex-wife, he shared, “Never going to happen. But am I fully ready to answer those questions and am I fully ready for it not to affect me? Absolutely.”

In the years since their divorce, Asghari has tried his best to move on. He has a new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine, and the pair live together in Los Angeles.

He also shared that he has “been really focused on what has been happening” in his own country and he doesn’t “like to really look at entertainment news,” when asked if he had a comment about the struggles Spears has faced in the past.

Her Recent Worrisome Behavior

Image of Britney Spears sons 'got involved' after she was arrested for a DUI in March.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears sons 'got involved' after she was arrested for a DUI in March.

In contrast to Asghari, this year alone, Spears has been arrested for a DUI and went to rehab.

In California on March 4, the star was arrested for a DUI on suspicion that she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. About a month later, on April 12, she voluntarily entered rehab with support from her family.

A source had shared with the Daily Mail, "The boys started to get involved. They're the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm. This was non-negotiable to them."

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