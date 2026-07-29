VIDEOS Britney Spears Flashes Her Cleavage as She Spins Around in Plunging Mini Dress During Erratic Dance Video Source: britneyspears/instagram; Britney Spears shared another strange dance video to her Instagram recently. Olivia Callanan July 29 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears, 44, has fans talking once again after sharing another of her signature dance videos. The Grammy Award-winning pop star posted a clip of herself twirling around on her Instagram on Tuesday, July 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram At the end of the video she blew her fans a kiss.

For the video, she wore a low-cut blue mini dress and no shoes, leaving her blonde locks down, as she spun around the room with her carefree dance moves drawing most of the attention. Spears appeared to be having a good time, smiling and pulling up her dress, almost revealing her backside. She finished off the video by blowing a kiss to her almost 42 million followers before walking out of the frame.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Dance for Myself Lately'

Source: MEGA A few days ago, Britney Spears teased that she was 'quitting' social media.

The “Toxic” singer had posted two other videos in the same dress one day ago. In the first, the dress was much longer, and she was walking around outside while holding her dog. For the second, she shared a different freestyle dance video, but this time admitting, “I cut my baby blue dress in half today… I feel like tinker bell!!!🌹💅,” in the caption of the post. Just two days ago, the pop star had claimed that she was “learning to be kinder” to herself and “thinking” about “quitting IG.” However, it seems that her social media presence is going strong. In the same caption, she shared, “...I haven’t been posting that much…I dance for myself lately,” in reference to the videos.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Never Going to Happen'

Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married from June 2022 to August 2023.

The video comes after her ex-husband Sam Asghari opened up to Page Six about being involved with Spears. When asked if he thinks there will be a time when someone does not ask him about his troubled ex-wife, he shared, “Never going to happen. But am I fully ready to answer those questions and am I fully ready for it not to affect me? Absolutely.” In the years since their divorce, Asghari has tried his best to move on. He has a new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine, and the pair live together in Los Angeles. He also shared that he has “been really focused on what has been happening” in his own country and he doesn’t “like to really look at entertainment news,” when asked if he had a comment about the struggles Spears has faced in the past.

Her Recent Worrisome Behavior

Source: MEGA Britney Spears sons 'got involved' after she was arrested for a DUI in March.