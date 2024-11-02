Britney Spears' 'Friends and Loved Ones Are Worried' About Pop Star After She Said She Married Herself: 'She's Been Spiraling'

Spears, who released her memoir in October 2023, might even be getting ready to spill more secrets about her past.

She admitted there's "A LOT" she "didn’t share in [her] book," noting: "I was embarrassed by what people would say and if I could even deal with it !!!"

The "Toxic" singer, who was freed from her father's 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021, continued: "I’m learning the power of words and how they can change your life !!! Don’t ever let people confuse you or make you think you deserve abuse or mess with your head !!! It’s so cool that we are all extremely different beautiful people with our own stories !!! To be able to connect with even two or three people or touch someone’s heart and soul is the reason why I think we are here as people !!!"