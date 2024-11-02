Britney Spears' 'Friends and Loved Ones Are Worried' About Pop Star After She Said She Married Herself: 'She's Been Spiraling'
Britney Spears recently said she "married" herself in a strange post, which is now not sitting well with her inner circle.
“Friends and loved ones are worried,” a source dished about the pop star, 42. “She was ‘freed’ from the conservatorship [in 2021], and ever since, she’s been spiraling.”
Spears, who split from Sam Asghari in 2023, is now dating Paul Richard Soliz, who doesn't have the best track record.
“They’re on-off, so who knows where they stand right now,” said the source. “But if Britney is throwing her own wedding and marrying herself, they’re probably not together at the moment. But that can all change in a heartbeat.”
Though Soliz is controversial, the singer is “a hopeless romantic at heart. She even went on her own honeymoon!”
Days after the bizarre declaration, the blonde babe jetted off to Turks and Caicos by herself.
“The fact that she planned her honeymoon and there was no husband… it’s just more disturbing behavior on her part,” the source claimed. “She seems to live in this world of make-believe, and things are getting stranger and stranger. Britney deserves a happy ending — but a fake wedding might not be it.”
Spears, who released her memoir in October 2023, might even be getting ready to spill more secrets about her past.
She admitted there's "A LOT" she "didn’t share in [her] book," noting: "I was embarrassed by what people would say and if I could even deal with it !!!"
The "Toxic" singer, who was freed from her father's 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021, continued: "I’m learning the power of words and how they can change your life !!! Don’t ever let people confuse you or make you think you deserve abuse or mess with your head !!! It’s so cool that we are all extremely different beautiful people with our own stories !!! To be able to connect with even two or three people or touch someone’s heart and soul is the reason why I think we are here as people !!!"
