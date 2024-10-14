Britney Spears Declares 'Laughing Is the Best Medicine' While Lounging on Boat in Hot Pink Bikini: Photos
Britney Spears is chuckling at her trauma.
On Sunday, October 13, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a video of herself soaking up the sun in a hot pink bikini, as she declared: "It was so freaking gorgeous today !!! Laughing and being silly is life's best medicine."
In the clip, Spears was all smiles while lounging beside another woman onboard a boat in a scenic body of water. The "Toxic" singer paired her bright bikini with a black sun hat and white sunglasses.
Spears' positive post came hours after the "Toxic" singer uploaded what appeared to be a throwback video of herself dancing in a white long-sleeved shirt and pink bathing suit bottoms.
The "Circus" hitmaker was spinning around in her living room and eventually changed into a few other outfits.
Alongside the video was a rather confusing caption, which read: "When people get emotional and say you are so seen and so loved, I’m like — I haven’t even begun to be seen … I haven’t had a professional photographer in 6 years !!!"
"I appreciate all that love and right here y’all, I just be COOKING 🧑🍳 !!!" Spears continued. "Stirring it up and putting them all together last year in 2023 !!! I have just had such a crazy year and could cry TEARS OF JOY !!! I want you guys to know you are all seen and loved as well !!!"
Spears strangely added: "CLOSE YOUR EYES MY BEAUTIFUL FRIENDS — what do you see ??? 🌷🌷🌷😂 😂 😂 Meditate always on loving pure thoughts !!! Oh s--- and one last thing: ALWAYS BE GOOD 👍."
Spears' recent social media spree is the latest content from the 42-year-old to concern fans ever since she was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.
Admirers of the "Gimme More" hitmaker frequently discuss Spears' well-being, as she appears to have an extremely small support system and is estranged from the majority of her family members — including her two sons, Jayden James Federline, 18, and Sean Preston Federline, 19.
Britney shares her children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who the boys currently live with in Hawaii — where their stepmom Victoria Prince and their blended family also reside.
The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer lost custody of her kids in 2008 after experiencing a series of public mental breakdowns following her divorce from Kevin in 2007.
In the more than a decade that has passed since the duo ended their marriage, Britney and Kevin have had several different custody agreements.
As of September 2019, Britney's custody stood at 30 percent, while Kevin was awarded 70 percent.