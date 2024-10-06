'He's a Loser': Britney Spears' Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz Took 3 of His Kids to Live at Pop Star's Home, His Mother-in-Law Claims

Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz have been romantically linked since September 2023.

During the Friday, October 4, episode of “Drew Lane Show" podcast, special guest Sandra Smith — the mother-in-law of the pop star’s boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz — alleged that he had started living at the Spears' home.

Britney Spears' boyfriend and three of his kids have allegedly started living at the pop star's mansion in California.

“He took three of the kids, too. We are trying to get those kids back,” she explained of Soliz, 38, who is still married to Smith’s daughter, Nicole Mancilla.

Mancilla officially filed for divorce from Soliz on Wednesday, October 2.