'He's a Loser': Britney Spears' Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz Took 3 of His Kids to Live at Pop Star's Home, His Mother-in-Law Claims

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz have been romantically linked since September 2023.

By:

Oct. 6 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Does Britney Spears have a full house?

During the Friday, October 4, episode of “Drew Lane Show" podcast, special guest Sandra Smith — the mother-in-law of the pop star’s boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz — alleged that he had started living at the Spears' home.

britney spears boyfriend paul richard soliz kids home mother in law
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' boyfriend and three of his kids have allegedly started living at the pop star's mansion in California.

“He took three of the kids, too. We are trying to get those kids back,” she explained of Soliz, 38, who is still married to Smith’s daughter, Nicole Mancilla.

Mancilla officially filed for divorce from Soliz on Wednesday, October 2.

In addition to allegedly taking three of the kids, Smith noted that he has not paid child support for any of his children. Soliz is a father-of-nine, five of which he shares with Mancilla. Court documents filed by the Los Angeles County Support Services indicated that Soliz owes $1,167 per month in child support plus half of health care costs for his children Trystan, 9, Dylan, 8, and Violet, 1.

"He's a loser," Smith stated. "He says that I stressed him out because I called him a deadbeat dad."

britney spears boyfriend paul richard soliz kids home mother in law
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Paul Richard Soliz's mother-in-law, Sandra Smith, said they are 'trying to get those kids back.'

Smith added that she does not see why Spears would be interested in Soliz, who was the “Toxic” singer’s former housekeeper.

In May, Mancilla made a statement regarding her estranged husband’s relationship with the blonde beauty, 42.

“My husband fell in Britney Spears’ p----,” she said. “He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her.”

Spears and Soliz were originally romantically linked back in September 2023 following the Grammy winner’s divorce from Sam Asghari.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

britney spears boyfriend paul richard soliz kids home mother in law
Source: MEGA

Paul Richard Soliz is a father-of-nine, five of which he shares with Sandra Smith's daughter Nicole Mancilla.

The pair have seemed to have an on-again-off-again romance, as over the summer Spears declared she was "single as f---," on Instagram. However, a few weeks later, Soliz and Spears seemed to reconcile as they were seen dining together at Malibu's Soho House on July 30.

This came after concerns for Spears' well-being were heightened as the police were called while she was at the Chateau Marmont on May 2.

britney spears boyfriend paul richard soliz kids home mother in law
Source: MEGA

Sandra Smith claimed that Paul Richard Soliz has not been paying child support to Nicole Mancilla.

Guests alleged Spears had a mental breakdown after getting into an altercation with Soliz at the L.A. hotel.

Following the brief split, a source claimed Soliz was spilling secrets about Spears.

“He is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets. He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her," the insider said of the convicted felon.

