Britney Spears Goes Topless and Wears Nothing But a Black Thong in Risqué Photo

On Tuesday, February 11, the singer uploaded a photo to Instagram which showed her wearing absolutely nothing but a black thong.

The image displayed the star's backside, which put her lower back tattoo on full display. In the snap, which appeared to be a mirror shot, the blonde beauty, 43, put her hands on her chest and had her locks styled in a high ponytail.

The "Toxic" crooner captioned the post with the emojis "🗡️🌹🌹."