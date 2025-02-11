Britney Spears Goes Topless and Wears Nothing But a Black Thong in Risqué Photo
Britney Spears has no problem showing skin.
On Tuesday, February 11, the singer uploaded a photo to Instagram which showed her wearing absolutely nothing but a black thong.
The image displayed the star's backside, which put her lower back tattoo on full display. In the snap, which appeared to be a mirror shot, the blonde beauty, 43, put her hands on her chest and had her locks styled in a high ponytail.
The "Toxic" crooner captioned the post with the emojis "🗡️🌹🌹."
Though the mom-of-two's risqué social media content was allegedly one of the reasons she grew estranged from her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's two sons, she reunited with their youngest child, Jayden James Federline, over the holidays.
"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!" she gushed in a social media post that included a video with the 18-year-old. "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"
In another post about her child, she declared he's "mine forever !!!"
"It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" the performer confessed. "He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!!"
"He's a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!!" Britney continued. "When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!"
It wasn't revealed why her other son, Sean Preston Federline, 19, didn't make the trip with his sibling.
However, a source told a news outlet Sean "did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win."
The source also shot down accusations that the only reason Jayden visited his mom was so he could continue receiving money from her.
"Anyone saying he’s doing this because he’s after her money can go jump in the lake as far as she’s concerned," the insider insisted. "She's already made it clear to both her boys they can literally have anything they want, so they don’t need to manipulate her to get anything, she loves sharing her wealth with them."
The pop star's sons have lived with their dad for years now and made the move to Hawaii with him in 2023 when Kevin's wife, Victoria Prince, got a teaching job on the island.
Britney and the former backup dancer, 46, finalized their divorce in 2007. In 2022, she married actor Sam Asghari after six years of dating, but they split the following year. The divorce was finalized in December 2024.
She's currently dating handyman Paul Richard Soliz, who's a convicted felon.