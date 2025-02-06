Britney Spears Proves She's Still Going Strong With Paul Richard-Soliz as She Joins Dad-of-9 at Playground With His Kids
Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz are still an item, it seems.
The on-again, off-again couple appeared to prove they were still going strong during a family outing with Soliz's kids in Southern California on Tuesday, February 4.
In a photo obtained by a news publication, Spears was spotted sitting in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon outside of the indoor Lily Pad Playground in the San Fernando Valley.
The car was reportedly the same vehicle the "Toxic" singer bought her man roughly one month into their relationship, a source told the outlet.
According to an eye witnesses, the dynamic duo was at the kid-friendly entertainment venue with two of Soliz's nine children.
Other parents at the playground were shocked to see the pop icon out and about in such a casually public setting, however, the news publication claimed Spears was for the most part left alone and not bombarded by fans.
At one point, Spears was supposedly heard informing people inside, "These aren't my kids."
At the end of play time, the "Circus" hitmaker was the one to pay the bill, per insiders.
Spears and Soliz have been involved in a fling for quite some time now, as they were first linked romantically in September 2023 — one month after the blonde beauty's ex-husband Sam Asghari ended their 140-month marriage upon filing for divorce.
The "Gimme More" singer has known Soliz for even longer though, with Spears hiring him as a maintenance man and housekeeper for her California mansion toward the end of 2022.
Spears' team later fired Soliz after finding out about his criminal record — which includes charges of child endangerment, disturbing the peace and firearm possession.
The rocky pair had seemed to take a break this past summer, as Spears declared via Instagram in July 2024 that she was "single as f---."
"I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!" she insisted at the time in a since-deleted caption.
Just one month later, however, Soliz and Spears appeared to be back on after she joined the felon and three of his kids at Sky Zone trampoline park in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
During their break, a source spoke out against Soliz, claiming the convicted felon was "blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets."
"He's tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her," the insider alleged.
“She's already fragile. This is the last thing she needs right now," the confidante concluded.
