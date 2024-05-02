OK Magazine
Officially Over: Britney Spears Finalizes Divorce From Sam Asghari 9 Months After Split

Source: MEGA
By:

May 2 2024, Updated 8:38 a.m. ET

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially history — as soon as a judge signs off on their final divorce papers.

The Princess of Pop finally settled on a divorce agreement with the fitness trainer nine months after he filed to legally end their marriage in August 2023.

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce has been finalized.

The exes filed a Stipulated Judgment and are waiting for the court's final approval, which will certify Spears and Asghari's fate as ex-husband and wife, according to legal documents obtained by a news publication.

Along with the joint settlement papers, the "Toxic" singer's divorce lawyer Laura Wasser also filed a formal response to Asghari's initial divorce petition, the news outlet revealed.

Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star in August 2023.

The couple had a prenup in place when they tied the knot in June 2022, allowing Spears to keep her alleged $60 million fortune.

After Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, the aspiring actor’s lawyer Neal Hersh warned his client might contest the prenuptial agreement, however, his claim never materialized.

Source: MEGA

The duo were only married for 14 months.

While the "Circus" hitmaker was only married to Asghari for 14 months, the exes dated for nearly six years prior.

Spears first met the Special Ops: Lioness actor on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in October 2016.

At the time, Spears was still under her father's abusive control, as she didn't get freed from her 13-year conservatorship until November 2021.

After news broke about their split last summer, the 42-year-old got candid about her heartbreak via Instagram.

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari dated for nearly six years before tying the knot.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!" Spears declared days after Asghari filed for divorce.

She continued: "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!"

Asghari has appeared to be rather respectful of Spears — at least from what the public can see — in the months after calling it quits on their marriage, as he spoke fondly of their time together during a recent interview.

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," he expressed at the beginning of March. "I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other."

Source: OK!

TMZ obtained court documents confirming the finalization of Spears and Asghari's divorce.

