Britney Spears' Eldest Son Sean Preston 'Promised' to Visit His Mom 'Soon' After Singer Reunited With Jayden

"Britney is on cloud nine right now, for years Christmas has been more of a sad reminder of the sorry state of her relationship with her kids, so to be able to spend it with Jayden is more than a relief," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "Toxic" singer, who shares her two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"She would have loved to have had Sean join them too but they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win," the insider added after the "Circus" hitmaker's first born opted to stay at home with his dad in Hawaii, where they live, and his stepmom, Victoria Prince.