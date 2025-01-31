or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Eldest Son Sean Preston 'Promised' to Visit His Mom 'Soon' After Singer Reunited With Jayden

Photo of Sean Preston Federline, Britney Spears and Jayden James Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears spent Christmas with her youngest son, Jayden James Federline.

By:

Jan. 31 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Britney Spears is one happy mama!

The pop icon is still on a high after reuniting with her son Jayden James Federline, 18, for Christmas at the end of last year — and her mood might be boosted even further with a pending visit from her eldest child, Sean Preston Federline, 19.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears son sean preston promised visit mom soon jayden reunion
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star shares her two kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Article continues below advertisement

"Britney is on cloud nine right now, for years Christmas has been more of a sad reminder of the sorry state of her relationship with her kids, so to be able to spend it with Jayden is more than a relief," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "Toxic" singer, who shares her two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"She would have loved to have had Sean join them too but they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win," the insider added after the "Circus" hitmaker's first born opted to stay at home with his dad in Hawaii, where they live, and his stepmom, Victoria Prince.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears son sean preston promised visit mom soon jayden reunion
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, did not make the trip to California for the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

While she was extremely eager to spend time with her children, the confidante noted it was "Jayden's choice" to spend the holidays in California, insisting, "she didn’t have to beg him or bribe him."

The source also shut down speculation about Britney's kids only wanting to mend their relationship because they want the mom-of-two's money.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears son sean preston promised visit mom soon jayden reunion
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was overjoyed after reuniting with her son.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Anyone saying he’s doing this because he’s after her money can go jump in the lake as far as she’s concerned," the insider declared. "She's already made it clear to both her boys they can literally have anything they want, so they don’t need to manipulate her to get anything, she loves sharing her wealth with them."

Recalling her time with Jayden last month, the confidante said Britney and her youngest son had a "very typical Christmas" with loads of gifts, a "big dinner" and tons of movies.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was a dream come true. The only thing that would have made it better is to have Sean there, but she’s not thinking about what she missed out on, her heart is full," the source explained. "This is the happiest anyone has seen her in years, she got her Christmas wish and then some."

Britney lost several years with her sons due to her 13-year abusive conservatorship, in which she was kept under her father Jamie Spears' control from 2008-2021.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears son sean preston promised visit mom soon jayden reunion
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Sean Preston Federline told his mom, Britney Spears, he would visit soon, per a source.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time her conservatorship began, Jayden was a few months over 1 years old, while his brother was 2 years old.

As of 2019, Britney had 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights of her two kids, while Kevin had 70 percent custody — though the boys are both now legal adults.

Life & Style spoke to a source about Sean allegedly planning to see his mom "soon."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.