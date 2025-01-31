Britney Spears' Eldest Son Sean Preston 'Promised' to Visit His Mom 'Soon' After Singer Reunited With Jayden
Britney Spears is one happy mama!
The pop icon is still on a high after reuniting with her son Jayden James Federline, 18, for Christmas at the end of last year — and her mood might be boosted even further with a pending visit from her eldest child, Sean Preston Federline, 19.
"Britney is on cloud nine right now, for years Christmas has been more of a sad reminder of the sorry state of her relationship with her kids, so to be able to spend it with Jayden is more than a relief," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "Toxic" singer, who shares her two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
"She would have loved to have had Sean join them too but they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win," the insider added after the "Circus" hitmaker's first born opted to stay at home with his dad in Hawaii, where they live, and his stepmom, Victoria Prince.
While she was extremely eager to spend time with her children, the confidante noted it was "Jayden's choice" to spend the holidays in California, insisting, "she didn’t have to beg him or bribe him."
The source also shut down speculation about Britney's kids only wanting to mend their relationship because they want the mom-of-two's money.
"Anyone saying he’s doing this because he’s after her money can go jump in the lake as far as she’s concerned," the insider declared. "She's already made it clear to both her boys they can literally have anything they want, so they don’t need to manipulate her to get anything, she loves sharing her wealth with them."
Recalling her time with Jayden last month, the confidante said Britney and her youngest son had a "very typical Christmas" with loads of gifts, a "big dinner" and tons of movies.
"It was a dream come true. The only thing that would have made it better is to have Sean there, but she’s not thinking about what she missed out on, her heart is full," the source explained. "This is the happiest anyone has seen her in years, she got her Christmas wish and then some."
Britney lost several years with her sons due to her 13-year abusive conservatorship, in which she was kept under her father Jamie Spears' control from 2008-2021.
At the time her conservatorship began, Jayden was a few months over 1 years old, while his brother was 2 years old.
As of 2019, Britney had 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights of her two kids, while Kevin had 70 percent custody — though the boys are both now legal adults.
