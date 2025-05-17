Britney Spears 'Hurt' Over Lizzo's Janet Jackson Comparison: 'All She Wants Is to Be Left Alone'
She's the princess of pop who has weathered countless storms, but Britney Spears met her match with the latest jab from Lizzo.
According to an insider, Lizzo's comments left the music icon both blindsided and hurt.
Drama sparked after a video resurfaced showing Lizzo giving a shout-out to Janet Jackson — while seemingly shading Spears in the process. In the clip, Lizzo said, "It's like Britney was just doing a Janet impression," which didn’t sit well with many fans.
A source close to Spears shared that while the “Circus” singer is a "huge fan of Janet," she thought Lizzo’s comment was a diss to her.
"For Lizzo to say she was 'doing an impression' of Janet feels like a dig, because it implies that she didn't have any originality,” the insider shared.
The video quickly went viral, with fans jumping to Spears’ defense across social media. Many pointed out that the 43-year-old singer always acknowledged her inspirations — including Jackson — while still bringing her own unique style to the spotlight.
Spears repeatedly expressed how Jackson inspired her as a child, calling her "the deepest and brightest woman at the same time." The "Gimme More" singer often honored Jackson during live performances to pay homage to her idol.
Yet, the critique from Lizzo stung deeply. "Britney is very sensitive, that hurt her feelings," said the source. "It feels intentional and she doesn't understand why Lizzo would want to come for her."
To make matters worse, the insider explained, "She's never said a thing against [Lizzo], so it's really out of left field. It's also hard to respond to because she doesn't want to upset Jackson, who she has so much love and respect for."
As Spears steps back into the limelight with her anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, and its upcoming biopic, maintaining her peace is paramount. After years of battling a conservatorship and media chaos, the last thing she wants is more controversy.
"It's really frustrating for Britney because all she wants is to be left alone," the source added. "She's trying to mind her own business and deal with her life, not be dragged into someone else's interview for PR."
Per the insider, Lizzo should worry about her own issues amid the civil lawsuit she currently faces over allegations from former backup dancers "instead of taking shots at Britney."