Britney Spears Enjoys Rare Night Out With Husband Sam Asghari & Friend Cade Hudson — See Photos

Britney Spears seemed overjoyed after a recent adventure with her husband, Sam Asghari, and close pal Cade Hudson, as her expressions radiated happiness in a series of photos the 42-year-old shared to her Instagram.

"Another mystery πŸ˜‚ … me and friends went to visit my favorite tree last night 🌳!!!" the Princess of Pop captioned her post on Monday, February 20.