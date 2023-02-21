Britney Spears Enjoys Rare Night Out With Husband Sam Asghari & Friend Cade Hudson — See Photos
Britney Spears seemed overjoyed after a recent adventure with her husband, Sam Asghari, and close pal Cade Hudson, as her expressions radiated happiness in a series of photos the 42-year-old shared to her Instagram.
"Another mystery 😂 … me and friends went to visit my favorite tree last night 🌳!!!" the Princess of Pop captioned her post on Monday, February 20.
"I take a pic with it every year 🤷🏼♀️!!! Well I stood in the exact same place as last year … why the h**l was the tree so damn big last year 🤔??? Uhhhhh 🤧!!!" Spears continued to strangely ask her followers.
The trio matched one another in beige overcoats, which they all layered over casual ensembles.
The "Toxic" singer's photos in front of the extremely large tree in Santa Monica debuted her freshly cut locks, which she confessed she chopped off just one post prior.
"Okay I like things that are a little bit of a mystery 🤷🏼♀️!!!" Spears admitted in the upload shared seconds before the one displaying her tree-visiting trip. "Well last night before I went out again to Nobu for the second time … ok I was hungry 😂😂 !!! I cut my hair!!!"
"A lot …" the "Circus" vocalist confessed. "Like maybe 2 and a half or three inches … my whole head of hair was curled not straight at all 💇🏼♀️ !!! My friend sent me a pic of me going inside and my hair is longer than it was before I cut it !!! And it’s straight … uhhhhhh what the heck 🧐🤔 ???"
Nobu is one of Spears' favorite dinner choices, as she just visited the fine dining establishment on Saturday night, February 18.
"Last night before dinner at Nobu … Why is that place so good and how come I always sit by the fire 🔥 !!! Either way, best night ever!!!" the "Gimme More" crooner exclaimed alongside a video showing off some designs she had sewn herself.
The pop star's positive life updates come after insiders expressed serious concern over Spears' mental well-being — although the award-winning artist has continuously confirmed she is doing just fine.