Britney Spears Twirls In Bizarre Dancing Video After Vehemently Denying Rumors She Is 'Near Death'
Britney Spears' strange social media activity continues.
The pop star took to Instagram on Monday, February 13, to share yet another strange video of herself dancing to Salt-N-Pepa's smash hit song "Push It" after slamming reports she was "near death" and using drugs.
In the odd clip, Spears smiled for the camera as she shook her hips to the famous ‘90s tune in a lime green mini dress and a white fur wrap.
The update comes after reports surfaced the "Toxic" vocalist refused a staged intervention by loved ones after allegedly abusing caffeine and adderall. "I'm here. I'm happy and I'm well," Spears made clear in a Friday, February 10, Instagram video, dispelling the claims.
"This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and 'doctors' !!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don’t have 'medical doctors' !!!" she wrote in the caption. "I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it 🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
Despite Spears denying any illicit drug use, sources claimed the blonde beauty is in a downwards spiral. "This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on," an insider alleged of the Crossroads actress.
"She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness," the source continued to claim.
People closest to Spears also claim the strain on her relationships with sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James , 16, have put her in a dark place.
"Britney is not doing well, that is true," an insider close to Spears admitted. "She is not the same bubbly person she used to be. It is heartbreaking to see her this way."
"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," the source explained of her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
The former dancer revealed his boys made the decision to stop seeing their mother, seemingly citing Spears' constant erratic behavior.