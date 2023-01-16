Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Denies Pop Star Had 'Meltdown' At Restaurant

She later went on a long rant via Instagram in which she shared her side of the story.

"I watched 'NATURAL BORN KILLERS' this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED … and HOLY SMOKES S**T BALLS I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON’T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers … I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE 👀 !!!" she began.

"I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!! Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f**k up because if I become a prophet and don’t create history, we might have something y’all… I’m just KIDDING, but it’s a good thought 💭 I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal 🤔 … either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f**k what I do !!! I’m just bored writing this paragraph like a damn idiot 🥱," she added.