Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline 'Wishes Her the Best' Amid Messy Split From Sam Asghari: 'He Hopes They Work It Out'

Kevin Federline is wishing his ex-wife, Britney Spears, "the best" as she begins what is anticipated to be yet another nasty court battle after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, August 16.

During a NewsNation broadcast on Thursday, August 17, Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke to TV host Ashleigh Banfield about how his client reacted to news Spears had separated from Asghari after 14 months of marriage.