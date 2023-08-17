Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline 'Wishes Her the Best' Amid Messy Split From Sam Asghari: 'He Hopes They Work It Out'
Kevin Federline is wishing his ex-wife, Britney Spears, "the best" as she begins what is anticipated to be yet another nasty court battle after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, August 16.
During a NewsNation broadcast on Thursday, August 17, Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke to TV host Ashleigh Banfield about how his client reacted to news Spears had separated from Asghari after 14 months of marriage.
"From Kevin's standpoint, he just hopes that they work it out," Kaplan said of Federline — who split from Spears in 2007 after tying the knot three years prior.
"The media is a heavy focus on this one, and he just hopes that everything works out for the best," the dancer's lawyer added, noting, "whether that's being together or not being together."
"He just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together. Whatever is best for them. He wishes her the best," Kaplan concluded.
Federline and Spears share two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.
In 2008, the troubled pop star lost a custody case in court after a judge awarded the father-of-two full custody due to the "Circus" singer's mental health crisis and substance abuse issues. She was additionally ordered to pay Federline $20,000 a month in child support payments.
As of 2019, Spears has 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights of her children.
Hopefully Federline's well-wishes help Spears, as she is only at the beginning of what will likely be a bitter battle against Asghari — who, according to a source, is already "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," as OK! previously reported.
After Asghari's threatening challenge of the separated spouses' prenup, Spears hired top-notch lawyer Laura Wasser in preparation to resolve matters in court.
The former flames tied the knot in June 2022 during an intimate ceremony inside of the Princess of Pop's home.