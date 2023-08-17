Britney Spears' Family 'Very Worried' She Has No Support System After Messy Split From Husband Sam Asghari: 'She Has One Confidant'
What will she do now?
After reports that Sam Asghari officially filed for divorce from Britney Spears, the singer's family has become concerned over who she will turn to now that she no longer has the personal trainer by her side.
According to a news outlet, Asghari is "fully out of her life" following their split.
"She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff. We're told her mom and other family members are very worried," a source recently revealed.
As OK! previously reported, TMZ claimed the duo had a huge blowout fight last week, where Asghari allegedly accused Spears of cheating.
While no evidence has been presented of her infidelity, the 29-year-old apparently believes she stepped out of their marriage, which led to their separation.
"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a source spilled, adding that Asghari has moved out of the family home and into a place of his own.
The court battle between the two will likely be messy as Asghari is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."
"So that's what Sam is focused on," a source added.
Spears is also seemingly concentrated on the impending legal battle, as reports shared she's hired one of Hollywood's best divorce lawyers Laura Wasser.
- Britney Spears' Publisher 'Scrambling to Re-Write' Upcoming Autobiography After Husband Files for Divorce
- It's War: Britney Spears Hires Top-Notch Divorce Lawyer as Sam Asghari 'Threatens' to Expose 'Extraordinarily Embarrassing Information'
- Taking Sides? Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears' Shocking Divorce From Sam Asghari
The attorney also helped the '90s icon in 2008 when she was fighting against her ex-husband Kevin Federline for custody of their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. However, Spears was ordered to pay Federline $20,000 a month in child support payments and the dancer was awarded custody of the boys. As of 2019, the blonde beauty was allowed 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights of her children.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Wasser has represented very high profile celebs over the years, including Kim Kardashian during her divorce from Kanye West and Johnny Depp when he terminated his marriage to Amber Heard.
She is also representing Kevin Costner in his divorce from Christine Baumgartner and Joe Manganiello in his split from Sofía Vergara.
TMZ reported on Spears' family's worry.