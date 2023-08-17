Britney Spears Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Separating From Husband Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is a single lady again!
On Wednesday, August 16, after news broke that the pop sensation and her husband, Sam Asghari, had separated after one year of marriage, Spears appeared ringless behind the wheel of her Mercedes-Benz in Los Angeles.
Following the shocking update, the "Toxic" singer appeared fully in control yet somber as she hid behind her oversized sunglasses and showed off her bare hand for her afternoon drive around the California city.
According to sources close to Spears and the hunky actor, things in their relationship took a significant turn over the last few weeks after Asghari accused the 41-year-old of stepping out on their relationship. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," the insider spilled.
And that he did! The 29-year-old officially filed for divorce from Spears shortly after the news broke. Per sources, Asghari has been "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid. So that's what Sam is focused on."
Within a day, the battle between the estranged couple — who wed in June 2022 — intensified, with the blonde beauty hiring Hollywood's most successful divorce attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in the divorce proceedings.
As OK! exclusively reported, Spears' impending split has wreaked havoc on her upcoming memoir as her publisher, Simon & Schuster, has attempted to rewrite parts of the tell-all to coincide with current events. "Britney's book was done — or at least that is what the publisher thought," an insider spilled.
"The timing of this news is a complete disaster," the source added. "The manuscript had been put to bed. All 288 pages of it. Now, editors are scrambling to re-write. This book gushed about Sam and how their romance was a happily ever after fairy-tale."
The Mirror obtained the photos of Spears without her wedding ring.