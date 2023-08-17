Britney Spears Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Separating From Husband Sam Asghari

Following the shocking update, the "Toxic" singer appeared fully in control yet somber as she hid behind her oversized sunglasses and showed off her bare hand for her afternoon drive around the California city.

According to sources close to Spears and the hunky actor, things in their relationship took a significant turn over the last few weeks after Asghari accused the 41-year-old of stepping out on their relationship. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," the insider spilled.