Taking Sides? Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears' Shocking Divorce From Sam Asghari

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn and Britney have been in a heated feud ever since the latter was freed from her conservatorship in 2021.

As for where they stand now, the Zoey 101 alum recently told Variety how she feels about her big sister.

"I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing," she noted.