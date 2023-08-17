Taking Sides? Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears' Shocking Divorce From Sam Asghari
Jamie Lynn Spears subtly reacted to Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari — on social media.
After the former flames's split made the rounds, the actress "liked" an Instagram post, posted by People, on Wednesday, August 16, which featured a throwback photo of the couple. “Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage," the post read.
Other than that, the 32-year-old has kept quiet about what her sister is going through.
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer, 41, and the 29-year-old personal trainer are going their separate ways after 14 months of marriage. Asghari filed for divorce on August 16 — just hours after it was rumored the two got into a heated fight after he accused her cheating on him.
Now, it looks like things are about to turn ugly between the former flames, as the actor is contesting the prenup.
"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the documents read. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."
Asghari apparently won't stop until he gets what he wants from the singer, as he's "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," another source claimed.
As OK! previously reported, Britney and Sam's relationship was toxic due to their constant fights, which was exposed in a documentary earlier this year, but Sam hit back at the claims.
"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting," he fumed.
"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison?" he he said, referring to her 13-year-long conservatorship from which she is now free from.
Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn and Britney have been in a heated feud ever since the latter was freed from her conservatorship in 2021.
As for where they stand now, the Zoey 101 alum recently told Variety how she feels about her big sister.
"I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing," she noted.