It's War: Britney Spears Hires Top-Notch Divorce Lawyer as Sam Asghari 'Threatens' to Expose 'Extraordinarily Embarrassing Information'
Britney Spears is ready for war.
The Princess of Pop has hired one of Hollywood's best divorce lawyers Laura Wasser after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce, ultimately walking out on their 14-month marriage.
Spears appointed Wasser in preparation for what is anticipated to be an intensely nasty battle in court, a source revealed to a news publication on Wednesday, August 16.
Wasser previously represented the "Toxic" singer in 2008 when the pop star was fighting against her ex-husband Kevin Federline for custody of their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.
The custody battle resulted in a judge ordering Spears to pay Federline $20,000 a month in child support payments, awarding the latter sole custody. As of 2019, Spears has 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights of her children.
Spears should feel confident with her decision to roll with the powerhouse lawyer in court, as Wasser has represented some of Hollywood's biggest stars — including Kim Kardashian during her divorce from Kanye West and Johnny Depp for the termination of his marriage to Amber Heard.
Wasser is currently representing Kevin Costner in the midst of his divorce from Christine Baumgartner and Joe Manganiello after he filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara.
Anticipation for a bitter court battle comes after it was revealed that Asghari was seeking to change the terms of his and Spears' prenuptial agreement, as OK! previously reported.
The 29-year-old is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," a second source spilled earlier on Wednesday.
Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart — the attorney who successfully fought to free the 41-year-old from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021 — helped Spears prepare the prenup in question after Asghari proposed to her with a custom ring in September of that same year.
Spears and Asghari later tied the knot during an intimate wedding inside of the "Circus" singer's home in June 2022. Their marriage is rumored to have ended after the personal trainer confronted the mom-of-two about cheating accusations.
Page Six spoke to a source about Spears hiring Wasser and heard from an insider about Asghari's prenup threats.