Britney Spears Says Estranged Son Jayden Is 'Mine' Before He Moves to Hawaii With Kevin Federline: Photo
Britney Spears is publicly declaring her undying love for her child.
The pop star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 29, to share a sweet throwback snap of estranged son Jayden James before he makes the big move to Hawaii with her former husband Kevin Federline.
The snap, which pictured the 16-year-old when he was younger, showed him lounging in his PJs and playing video games. She captioned the post with " 礦," which translates from Chinese to English as "Mine."
The adorable memory comes as insiders close to Spears say she's been left "devastated" by her strained relationship with Jayden and Sean Preston, 17, ahead of their big relocation to the Aloha state.
"Britney is not doing well, that is true," a friend close to the mother-of-two explained. "She is not the same bubbly person she used to be. It is heartbreaking to see her this way."
"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," the source spilled. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
According to pals, Spears blames the rift with her kids on the former backup dancer.
"Britney says she must have sent hundreds if not thousands of emotional pleas for her boys to come over and talk things out. That's what she needs more than anything to feel happy and fully centered again," added the source. "She gave them everything she had."
In a 2022 interview, Jayden revealed exactly why he distanced himself from his mother. "I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he said about Spears' mental health, before directly pleading with her, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."