Britney Spears Has 'Unconditional' and 'Motherly' Love for Sons Despite Current Estrangement, Insider Reveals
Britney Spears will never stop loving her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston.
According to insiders close to the pop star, despite her current estrangement with the 16 and 17 year olds, she will never not love them with all of her heart.
After Spears dubbed her eldest child her "first love" in a recent social media post, people in her inner circle said it was a clear sign that she will never give up on mending her relationship with her children.
“Britney will never stop loving her boys no matter what,” an insider explained. “Despite everything that’s happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can.”
“She posted a throwback with Jayden because she wanted to send her sons a message that she still loves them,” the source added. “They will always be her sons and that motherly love for them is unconditional.”
As the "Toxic" singer continues to bask in her freedom after being released from her 13-year conservatorship, her offspring — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — have not been so keen on the way she's been celebrating with her endless naked posts and strange dancing on social media.
According to one source, while her boys “may not understand why she posts what she does,” Spears is “feeling freedom for the first time in over a decade and will continue celebrating her autonomy.”
News of the chart-topper's undying love comes as her ex is planning on relocating the teenagers to Hawaii — which Spears legally consented to. “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation,” her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, noted in legal papers.
Despite the distance between them, her youngest child has made it clear that he wants the best for his mother.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," the teenager said in a 2022 interview. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Spears.