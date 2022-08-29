'This Talk Is For You & Me Only': Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Responds To Daughter Accusing Her Of Abandonment

Britney Spears' mom is breaking her silence after her daughter claimed in a bombshell audio clip that she felt abandoned by the matriarch amid her near-14-year-long conservatorship.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!” Lynne Spears, 67, wrote on Instagram Sunday, August 28. “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!"