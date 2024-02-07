Britney Spears 'Made Out With' Ben Affleck 'Years Ago,' Pop Star Reveals: 'I Honestly Forgot'
Oof... not sure if Jennifer Lopez will like this one.
On Wednesday, February 7, Britney Spears shockingly revealed an alleged intimate moment between her and Ben Affleck from way back in the day.
"Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago 😂😂!!!" the Princess of Pop wrote in the caption of a recent post — which featured a professional photo of Spears smiling between the Good Will Hunting star and the famed songwriter.
"He’s such an amazing actor," the "Toxic" singer continued, admitting: "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... d--- that’s crazy !!!"
"Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!!" she teased. "Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl 🤓😏 !!!"
Spears concluded: "Psss I actually forgot 😏😉😂😂😂 !!!"
The "Circus" hitmaker's shocking confession comes after rumors of an alleged fling between Spears and Affleck have swirled for decades.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pop star reportedly had a short-lived romance with Affleck in the early 2000s.
The pair was apparently caught making out at the Sunset Room nightclub in Hollywood in 2000 — right around the same time she was involved in a relationship with Justin Timberlake.
A tabloid claimed at the time that Spears and Affleck couldn't keep their hands, or lips, off of each other.
The timeline of the rumored love fest has raised eyebrows in the past, as Spears dated Timberlake from 1999-2002, while Affleck became engaged to Lopez (for the first time) in November 2002.
The Gone Girl actor's first engagement to his now-wife was called off in January 2004.
Spears owned up to cheating on Timberlake in her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, however, her alleged make-out session with Affleck was not detailed in the confession.
The 42-year-old wrote about a moment of infidelity in which she hooked up with choreographer Wade Robson.
"We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar," she penned in the tell-all transcript. "We danced and danced. I made out with him that night."
Aside from "that one exception," Spears insisted she was otherwise faithful to Timberlake, however, she claimed: "There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me."