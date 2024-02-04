Justin Timberlake Mocked for Getting the Flu Amid Album Press Tour and Britney Spears Drama
Nothing is stopping Justin Timberlake from promoting his new music — not even the flu!
On Saturday, February 4, the *NSYNC band member uploaded an acoustic version of his new single, “Selfish,” on Instagram.
“Still getting over the flu which makes it silly to sing so excuse the raspy voice but messing around with an acoustic version of SELFISH,” he captioned the clip.
The rendition of the song came after Timberlake received tons of backlash following ex Britney Spears claims about him in her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.
On January 29, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to apologize for what she said about Timberlake in her book and told her followers to give his new song a listen.
However, the ‘00s heartthrob did not seem to take the olive branch, as he took a dig at Spears during his concert on January 31.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," he told the crowd before singing his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which is a song that's been tied to the end of his relationship with Spears since its release.
After all the drama, the Britney Army has continued to bash Timberlake, and his recent illness was no exception. In response to the 43-year-old’s clip, fans mocked him for his illness.
“Crazy how all of the Britney haters got the flu lmao,” one user penned, while another referenced Timberlake’s comment at his concert, quipping, “The flu virus apologizes to absolutely nobody.”
“SELFISH BY BRITNEY SPEARS is better!” a third person wrote, referring to Spears’ 2011 song, which supporters brought to the top charts last week to spite Timberlake’s track of the same title.
“FLOP,” a fourth said of the footage, as a fifth individual added, “I mean it when I say I hope he gets well but I still don’t like him.”
“I’ll put on whatever Britney is playing, k thanks,” a sixth user penned, while one more labeled Timberlake a “narcissist and egomaniac.”
As OK! previously reported, after Timberlake made his remark about Spears at his performance, the 42-year-old clapped back by posting on Instagram on Thursday, February 1.
"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets!!!" she began.
"Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!" she added alongside an image of a basketball hoop.
The post, which was seemingly alluding to Timberlake, was likely referencing previous comments Spears made about how when she "beat" JT in basketball years ago, "he would cry."