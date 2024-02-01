OK Magazine
Jessica Biel Brings Out Cake to Celebrate Husband Justin Timberlake's Birthday After He Shades Britney Spears During Concert

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@ElvisDuranShow/X
By:

Feb. 1 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

That was one eventful concert for Justin Timberlake!

On Wednesday, January 31, the singer performed at Irving Plaza in New York City, where his wife, Jessica Biel, came out to surprise him with a birthday cake.

Source: @ElvisDuranShow/X

The star, who turned 43 yesterday, appeared shocked when his wife of 12 years popped out with the sweet treat, which was topped with several candles.

A video clip displayed Timberlake and Biel kissing after she walked onto the stage. The *NSYNC member also gave the actress a big hug from behind as she held the cake in front of her.

The crowd cheered on the adorable display of PDA and sung Timberlake “Happy Birthday.”

The birthday celebration wasn't even the most surprising part of the night, as Timberlake savagely shaded his ex Britney Spears before performing his 2002 song “Cry Me a River,” which was rumored to be about their split.

jt bday
Source: @ElvisDuranShow/X

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012.

After Spears publicly apologized to Timberlake for the way she negatively portrayed him in her memoir earlier this week, the ‘00s heartthrob decided to clap back.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," he said to the audience.

justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake recently released his new single, 'Selfish.'

Spears uploaded her message of remorse via Instagram on Monday, January 29.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she wrote alongside a recent video clip from Timberlake's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, where he promoted his upcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was.

justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated from 1999-2002.

The Friends With Benefits actor dropped his first single for the album, titled "Selfish," on January 25, which just so happens to be the name of a tune on Spears' 2011 album Femme Fatale.

Since Spears' fans have gone after JT countless times since her memoir release, the Britney Army decided to drive the singer’s 2011 song of the same title up the charts to spite his attempt at making a comeback.

Source: OK!

The movement began after a Spears fan account tweeted that the old song was a new single coming out the same day as Timberlake’s track.

The song then entered the Top 40 on the U.S. iTunes charts that day and even threatened a top 10 spot.

