Britney Spears Hits Back at Justin Timberlake After He Dissed Her at His Concert: 'I'm Not Sorry!'

Timberlake made the remark shortly after the mom-of-two issued a public apology for what she said in her October 2023 memoir.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…" she wrote on social media. "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good."

At the time that Timberlake's track premiered, Spears' fans pointed out that the Princess of Pop had a 2011 tune with the same name — which is why out of spite, they made sure the music icon's old track climbed the charts.