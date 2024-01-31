Britney Spears Alarmingly Admits Food Tastes 'Delicious' With a 'Small Spin of Poison' During Rant About Alcohol

"I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails and I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison!!!" the 42-year-old recently admitted in the caption of a post featuring a drawing of two women sitting in cocktail glasses.

Spears seemingly was comparing alcohol to poison, as she proceeded to detail one of the many things her father, Jamie Spears, kept the "Circus" hitmaker from doing during her 13-year abusive conservatorship, which she was freed from in November 2021.