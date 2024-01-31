OK Magazine
Britney Spears Alarmingly Admits Food Tastes 'Delicious' With a 'Small Spin of Poison' During Rant About Alcohol

By:

Jan. 31 2024, Updated 11:02 a.m. ET

Well that certainly sounds "Toxic."

Britney Spears made an alarming confession during one of her latest and greatest Instagram rants.

Britney Spears strangely said food tastes 'delicious' with 'poison' during her latest Instagram rant.

"I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails and I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison!!!" the 42-year-old recently admitted in the caption of a post featuring a drawing of two women sitting in cocktail glasses.

Spears seemingly was comparing alcohol to poison, as she proceeded to detail one of the many things her father, Jamie Spears, kept the "Circus" hitmaker from doing during her 13-year abusive conservatorship, which she was freed from in November 2021.

The pop star claims she went to the bar for the 'first time' in July 2022.

The Princess of Pop sarcastically said she was "not bitter at all" after being banned from drinking alcohol for more than a decade.

"I don’t find it poor decision making on behalf of my family to keep that from me for 15 years !!! I don’t find it demoralizing or incredibly cruel !!!" Britney snubbed.

Britney Spears' dad didn't allow her to drink alcohol during her 13-year conservatorship.

"I learned from them exactly what it means to really LOVE !!!" the "Gimme More" singer continued before asking her 42.4 million followers: "What are you guys drinking tonight ??? Hope y’all can READ THE MENU !!!"

Britney previously documented her alleged "first" experience drinking alcohol at a bar in July 2022.

Jamie Spears was his daughter's conservator from 2008 to 2021.

"This is my first time at a bar, first time. I feel so fancy, and I feel so sophisticated," the mom-of-two told fans in a video shared to Instagram.

"So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail. I'm so grateful y’all," she captioned the post.

At the time, Britney accused her mother, Lynne, of "abusing" her while claiming she was forced to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings despite her lack of consumption.

Roughly one month before her first trip to the bar, Britney told fans her father refused to let her have "a sip of alcohol" and demanded she underwent drug tests multiple times a week.

"I can’t drink a lot … true story — the 13 years of being in the conservatorship I was drug tested at least three times a week … I don’t even really like alcohol…" she expressed. "It’s pretty funny my family doing what they did to me with drug testing me that whole time and yet I can’t stand most alcohol!!!"

