Justin Timberlake Savagely Says Sorry to 'Absolutely F------ Nobody' After Ex-Girlfriend Britney Spears Apologized for Memoir Bombshells

justin timberlake apologizes nobody britney spears sorry memoir
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 1 2024, Updated 9:48 a.m. ET

"What Goes Around... Comes Around."

Justin Timberlake fought fire with fire during his concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday, January 31, as he totally shaded his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears after the "Toxic" signer dropped several shocking revelations about their early 2000s relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

justin timberlake apologizes nobody britney spears sorry memoir
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake shaded his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears during his recent concert in NYC.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," Timberlake informed the crowd — just days after Spears took to Instagram to say sorry to her ex-boyfriend for the things she said about him in her book, which was released in October 2023.

As seen in viral social media videos from the evening, the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer made the not-so-subtle statement just before playing his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which is a song that's been tied to the end of his relationship with Spears since its release.

Source: @ABeardedHero/X
justin timberlake apologizes nobody britney spears sorry memoir
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears recently apologized for the bombshells she dropped about Justin Timberlake in her October 2023 memoir.

The track's music video featured a blonde look-alike of the pop star and was interpreted by many as the story of a woman cheating on a man and feeling sad afterward.

Timberlake's return to performing comes as he prepares to release his first solo album in six years, Everything I Thought I Was, which becomes available for streaming on March 15.

justin timberlake apologizes nobody britney spears sorry memoir
Source: MEGA

The singers dated from 1999-2002.

Ahead of his upcoming album, the Friends With Benefits actor dropped a single titled "Selfish," which just so happens to be the name of a tune on Spears' 2011 album Femme Fatale.

The identical song names prompted the Princess of Pop's fans to go wild, as they started streaming her 12-year-old song in an attempt to have it top Timberlake's new track on the charts.

justin timberlake apologizes nobody britney spears sorry memoir
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears confessed in her memoir that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

In the midst of it all, Spears wrote a lengthy message about Timberlake, 43, in an Instagram post on Monday, January 29.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," the "Gimme More" hitmaker, 42, expressed alongside a clip of Timberlake's recent guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late night talk show.

Source: OK!

In her memoir, Spears exposed a variety of secrets from her romance with Timberlake — which spanned from 1999-2002.

Some of the most jaw-dropping bombshells included Spears' confession she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with Timberlake's child during their relationship, as well as an admission that she'd cheated on the "Mirrors" vocalist with choreographer Wade Robson.

Spears also accused Timberlake of cheating on her prior to their split.

