Justin Timberlake Savagely Says Sorry to 'Absolutely F------ Nobody' After Ex-Girlfriend Britney Spears Apologized for Memoir Bombshells

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," Timberlake informed the crowd — just days after Spears took to Instagram to say sorry to her ex-boyfriend for the things she said about him in her book, which was released in October 2023.

As seen in viral social media videos from the evening, the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer made the not-so-subtle statement just before playing his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which is a song that's been tied to the end of his relationship with Spears since its release.