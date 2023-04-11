Britney Spears Calls Out Fitness Trainer Who Made Her 'Cry' Over Body Shaming Remarks

"Woke up this morning and my skin is so dry !!! After visiting a couple of exotic locations recently, I have to coat my body in lotion at night !!! It’s so beautiful out and I want to get out more … paps are everywhere but not nearly as bad as it is in LA though … my car broke down the other day and I got out telling Hesam to come on my side and the paps were there and took pics," she began a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a dancing video of herself.

"I looked like an idiot !!!," the princess of pop admitted. "My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself !!!"