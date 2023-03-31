Britney Spears Ditches Wedding Ring Days Before Sam Asghari Steps Out Sans Band

Trouble in paradise already? Days before Sam Asghari stepped out sans his wedding band, Britney Spears was spotted without her diamond bling.

The princess of pop was seen on Tuesday, March 28, exiting an SUV to board a private jet to Hawaii with her manager, Cade Hudson, as seen in photos. Looking disheveled in a plaid blazer over white shorts with Birkenstock sandals, Spears, 41, was seen clutching a teddy bear with her right hand while her left was noticeably bare.