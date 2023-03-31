Britney Spears Ditches Wedding Ring Days Before Sam Asghari Steps Out Sans Band
Trouble in paradise already? Days before Sam Asghari stepped out sans his wedding band, Britney Spears was spotted without her diamond bling.
The princess of pop was seen on Tuesday, March 28, exiting an SUV to board a private jet to Hawaii with her manager, Cade Hudson, as seen in photos. Looking disheveled in a plaid blazer over white shorts with Birkenstock sandals, Spears, 41, was seen clutching a teddy bear with her right hand while her left was noticeably bare.
While Spears' lack of a diamond on her hand sparked rumors that the couple — who tied the knot in June 2022 after Asghari proposed in September 2021 — was in trouble, her husband added fuel to the fire when he was seen on Thursday, March 30, without his wedding band.
The 29-year-old actor ditched his band while running errands near their Thousand Oaks, Calif., home.
However, Asghari seemingly responded to reports of their crumbling marriage with a selfie shared to his Instagram Story showing his ring back where it belongs. The professional trainer took the photo from an airplane, so it's unclear if he was headed to meet his wife or had plans of his own.
Though Asghari appears to be trying to shut down rumors, Spears recently raised eyebrows when she reminisced on happier times before she and the handsome hunk said "I Do."
On March 14, the "Toxic" songstress shared a throwback video from her trip to Mexico where she's seen dancing on the beach with a mariachi band, writing: "Throwback to Mexico … before I got married … so happy and sill here I!!"
Asghari was featured in the video dancing with his then-girlfriend as he lifted her up on the sand.
Spears and Asghari began dating in 2016 and managed to whether through the pop star's near-14-year-long conservatorship that was terminated in November 2021.
Despite finally having the freedom to live their lives, both Spears and Asghari have been under severe scrutiny since the former's legal bind came to an end, as fans suspected the Iranian-American model has been running her controversial social media feed — rumors he has since shut down.
Daily Mail obtained photos of both Spears and Asghari's sightings sans their rings.