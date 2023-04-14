Britney Spears Hints At Troubled Environments With Inspirational Message As Concern Mounts
Britney Spears is offering some inspirational words to her fans, having gone through the wringer herself in recent years.
Despite being freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021, Spears' life remains under a microscope, with fans and critics always ready to add in their two cents on anything and everything she does.
The princess of pop, 41, seemed to hint at the rather toxic environments she has been in while trying to offer her followers advice on what they should look for in their surroundings.
"You deserve to be in environments that bring out the softness in you, not the survival in you," the Instagram post from @spiritualasylum read.
Remarks about Spears' environment come after she called her fans out for invading her privacy when they phoned the police asking for a wellness check on the "Toxic" songstress.
After the police showed up to her house in January — with authorities confirming she was not in "any kind of danger" — Spears took to Twitter, noting: "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."
"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward," she concluded at the time. "All the love, B."
She has also hit back at rumors after insiders claimed Spears' inner circle planned an intervention — she "is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on," one source claimed — exclaiming: "The constant lies from the media and TMZ have felt like borderline harassment."
"it’s extremely disturbing, due to the fact of how incredibly important it is at this time in my life to be supported and respected !!! Also, the way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking !!!" the "Gimme More" vocalist penned via Instagram in late February.
Pointing out: "I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect," Spears declared: "It’s my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world."