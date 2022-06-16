OK Magazine
Over It! Lynne Spears Slams Britney Spears With Sassy Instagram Comment

Jun. 16 2022, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Lynne Spears isn't playing nice anymore.

Only days after gushing over Britney Spears' dream wedding — despite failing to snag an invite — the mom-of-three publicly rolled her eyes at one of her daughter's Instagram videos.

The Princess of Pop shared a motivational video to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 15, seemingly calling out her family for not being there for her. In the clip, a voiceover proclaimed: "And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love."

"Just saying !!!!" Britney boldly captioned the post.

HOME, SWEET HOME! NEWLY MARRIED BRITNEY SPEARS & HUSBAND SAM ASGHARI MOVE INTO NEW PROPERTY NEAR KEVIN FEDERLINE

Fans flooded the comment section with words of love and support for the "Baby, One More Time" singer, with one follower writing, "BUT HONEY YOU CAME BACK BETTER THAN EVER!!! 🔥❤️."

However, the pop star's mother, Lynne, didn't appear to be amused by the subtle call-out. "You have got to be kidding me!!" she replied, punctuating the message with an eye roll emoji.

As OK! previously reported, none of Britney's close family members were invited to her and Sam Asghari's intimate wedding ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home on Thursday, June 9. Following reports that her brother, Bryan, was the only one to make the guest list, the Grammy winner slammed the rumors in a since deleted Instagram post.

"You were never invited to my wedding," she wrote. "GO F*** YOURSELF Bryan."

HER FAIRYTALE ENDING! DREW BARRYMORE, PARIS HILTON, MORE CELEBS PEN HEARTFELT MESSAGES CONGRATULATING BRITNEY SPEARS ON HER WEDDING

Although Britney's family members didn't make the cut, many A-Listers did! Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, her husband, Carter Reum, and her mom, Kathy Hilton, as well as many more celebs attended the star-studded nuptials, happily posing for photos with the excited newlyweds.

"Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending," Paris commented on a series of the singer's sweet wedding snaps. "You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. 💓 So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. 👰🏼‍♀️Love you sis🥰."

