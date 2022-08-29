Britney Spears Speaks Out About Conservatorship & 'The Extent Of My Madness' In Now-Deleted Video

The singer, 40, revealed she had "tons of opportunities," like sitting down with Oprah Winfrey, to share her story, but she didn't want people to think she was just in it for the money. Instead, she just wants to be a "light for anyone out there who has gone through hardship."

The mom-of-two went into detail about her conservatorship, insisting that though she didn't realize it at the time, "I know now it’s all premeditated." She recalled how her estranged parents Jamie and Lynne Spears put the strict legal guidelines in place soon after they first learned about it, even though the star said she had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time.