Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Red Cut-Out Dress Dangerously Low to Show Off Abs and Tattoos: Photos

As OK! reported, Asghari recently admitted he signed an NDA that prevented him from sharing certain details of his marriage to the pop star, but he recently gave some insight to reveal how their high-profile romance affected him.

"I’ve learned a lot in the past five or six years being exposed to that (darker) side of Hollywood. And it’s quite a blessing," the actor, 31, explained in an interview. "It was a quick crash course in Hollywood and it sort of helped me. I figured it would be a good tool to actually help me in the Traitors game as well. You have to be careful in every industry. Not just in Hollywood. You have to always be careful and protect yourself and protect the people that you love."