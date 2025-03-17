Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Red Cut-Out Dress Dangerously Low to Show Off Abs and Tattoos: Photos
Britney Spears showed off her abs — and then some — in a new Instagram video.
On Monday, March 17, the singer posted a clip in which she flaunted her figure in a long red dress that featured a large cutout in the torso.
In the footage, the "Toxic" crooner, 43, flaunted her body and pulled a section of the frock down a bit to expose the two tattoos she has on her lower stomach.
The star, who was in front of a glowing fireplace, moved her body around and played with her blonde tresses, captioning the post, "🕊️🗡️🕊️." The upload was set to U2's hit track "With or Without You."
Spears is no stranger to showing off her body, fashion choices or ink on social media, as she made a previous Instagram post when she got a snake tattooed in red ink on her lower spine in 2023 after splitting from ex-husband Sam Asghari.
"My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!" she gushed on Instagram at the time.
Shortly after, the mom-of-two revealed she got a pink star on the inside of one of her arms near the elbow and a design on one of her fingers.
As OK! reported, Asghari recently admitted he signed an NDA that prevented him from sharing certain details of his marriage to the pop star, but he recently gave some insight to reveal how their high-profile romance affected him.
"I’ve learned a lot in the past five or six years being exposed to that (darker) side of Hollywood. And it’s quite a blessing," the actor, 31, explained in an interview. "It was a quick crash course in Hollywood and it sort of helped me. I figured it would be a good tool to actually help me in the Traitors game as well. You have to be careful in every industry. Not just in Hollywood. You have to always be careful and protect yourself and protect the people that you love."
Asghari insisted he wants "the best" for his former wife.
"I think that the number one factor of a partner is to be there for one another, no matter what," he said. "There’s never ever a need to take advantage of anybody."
Asghari is now dating Brook Irvine, while Spears has reportedly been on and off with Paul Richard Soliz despite her inner circle's concerns due to his past felony charge.
Spears and her ex began dating in 2016 and got hitched in 2022. Asghari filed for divorce the following year.