Britney Spears Shows Off New Back Tattoo While Horseback Riding on Post Sam Asghari Getaway
Britney Spears is keeping herself busy amid her impending divorce from Sam Asghari.
The newly single lady took to Instagram on Friday, September 1, to show off her new ink while horseback riding during a seemingly rustic vacation.
Spears first debuted the new tattoo — an image of a snake on her lower back — on Friday, later taking to Instagram to continue to document the rest of her fun trip.
"Just so you girls know !!! You are not defined by your phone or rectangle in your hands !!! It's always good to stop and LOOK AROUND to see what's going on around you !!! And there's always therapy 🤓🤓🤓✏️🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻✍🏻🖕🏻 !!! "Spears captioned a video of her outdoor excursion while highlighting her fresh body ink.
"When people say Jesus will be back 🧐 !!! Just know he AIN'T 🤦🏼♀️ !!!" the "Toxic" singer wrote below yet another update that featured a photo of herself on the back of the horse and a clip of herself in a cowboy hat.
The trip comes less than a month after her estranged husband officially filed to end their year-long marriage. As OK! previously reported, Asghari had trouble dealing with Spears' alleged inconsistent behavior during the time they were together.
"Sam has put up with a lot — her erratic behavior pushed him to the brink — but Britney now thinks that he was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that Sam never truly loved her," an insider claimed. "Sam knew how to protect Britney; he definitely made her feel safe, then it just switched. When she was finally free of her dad, she started acting out and questioning recent argument over alleged infidelity."
"Britney would switch from hot to cold. One minute she loves and adores Sam, and the next he's the enemy," the source explained of the demise of their romance. "She's accused Sam of everything — spying on her, cheating, talking to her family behind her back. The end of the conservatorship had a lot to do with it."