Britney Spears Shows Off New Back Tattoo While Horseback Riding on Post Sam Asghari Getaway

Spears first debuted the new tattoo — an image of a snake on her lower back — on Friday, later taking to Instagram to continue to document the rest of her fun trip.

"Just so you girls know !!! You are not defined by your phone or rectangle in your hands !!! It's always good to stop and LOOK AROUND to see what's going on around you !!! And there's always therapy 🤓🤓🤓✏️🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻✍🏻🖕🏻 !!! "Spears captioned a video of her outdoor excursion while highlighting her fresh body ink.

"When people say Jesus will be back 🧐 !!! Just know he AIN'T 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!" the "Toxic" singer wrote below yet another update that featured a photo of herself on the back of the horse and a clip of herself in a cowboy hat.