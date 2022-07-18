Seemingly going back to Gomez, Spears revealed the words she said to her on her wedding day, noting: "She told me 'I just want you to be happy' three times ... My mother [Lynne Spears] does that as well … It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts."

Spears also praised Gomez for all of the mental health work she's done through Rare Beauty, writing, "I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation ... Two hour specials with representatives."

"she was a beautiful surprise !!!" Spears added of the Only Murders in the Building actress. "You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy 💕 !!!"