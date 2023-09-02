Britney Spears 'Not Accepting' Help From Her Family as Divorce Drama Spirals: 'She Doesn’t Trust Them'
Britney Spears is continuing to keep family at a distance.
Even after her split from estranged husband Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer has not accepted help from any of her relatives due to years of tension between them.
"Everyone is on board and poised to help her," an insider alleged of people like her mother, Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears. "But she’s not accepting it. Britney doesn’t trust them and thinks everyone wants to control her."
Britney, 41, has kept her circle small in the wake of her headline-making split, with best friend and manager, Cade Hudson, being one of the only people "she does trust" as she navigates a difficult time. "He offered his home to her. But Britney says she's enjoying her freedom," an insider explained.
Britney and Sam called it quits on their year-long marriage earlier this month after their dynamic turned tumultuous, as the actor accused the pop star of stepping out on their relationship. "He still loves Britney, but he became convinced she cheated on him. It broke his heart," a source noted.
"He put up with a lot over the years, and he really thought it would work out, that marriage might change things. He was dead wrong," the insider said.
Before her marriage fell apart, Britney reportedly met up with her mother to try and mend their broken relationship. However, the two did not make much progress.
"Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there's still a lot of hurt there, so they haven't quite reconciled," the source explained.
Despite the source adding that the Crossroads star was still angry with the Zoey 101 alum, the 32-year-old recently expressed she wants the best for her older sibling. "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don't feel like there's anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal," Jamie Lynn said earlier this year.
InTouch spoke to a source close Britney about keeping her family out.