Britney Spears 'Not Accepting' Help From Her Family as Divorce Drama Spirals: 'She Doesn’t Trust Them'

Before her marriage fell apart, Britney reportedly met up with her mother to try and mend their broken relationship. However, the two did not make much progress.

"Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there's still a lot of hurt there, so they haven't quite reconciled," the source explained.

Despite the source adding that the Crossroads star was still angry with the Zoey 101 alum, the 32-year-old recently expressed she wants the best for her older sibling. "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don't feel like there's anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal," Jamie Lynn said earlier this year.