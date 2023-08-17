OK Magazine
'Isolated' Britney Spears Not on Good Terms With Her Family Amid Explosive Divorce From Sam Asghari: Insider

Source: mega
By:

Aug. 17 2023, Updated 4:18 p.m. ET

Britney Spears appears to be all on her own in the wake of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

In the past, the singer candidly discussed the strained relationship she has with her family, and though she reconnected with mom Lynne Spears a few months ago, an insider claimed the superstar is still "not on good terms" with her relatives.

isolated britney spears not good terms family divorce sam asghari
Source: mega

"Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled," the source shared with a news outlet, adding she's also "still very angry" with younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The source noted Britney is "isolated, especially now without Sam," but she's "hanging in there, all things considered."

isolated britney spears not good terms family divorce sam asghari
Source: mega

Another insider claimed that despite the mom-of-two saying she "visited" the Zoey 101 actress on set in June, no such meeting took place.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been at odds for quite some time, with things becoming heated after the Nickelodeon alum claimed in her memoir that the "Toxic" crooner once locked them in a room while the pop star held a knife.

isolated britney spears not good terms family divorce sam asghari
Source: mega
The Crossroads lead denied the incident, writing on social media, "You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW. I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!"

"The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut," she continued. "Please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books."

Last month, Jamie Lynn insisted that despite the turmoil, "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal."

Though none of Britney's relatives have commented on the divorce, Jamie Lynn "liked" an Instagram post about the breakup.

Page Six reported on Britney's tension with her family.

