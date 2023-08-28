OK Magazine
Set on Fame: Sam Asghari to Abandon Personal Training and Focus on His Acting Career After Britney Spears Split

britney spears sam asghari pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 28 2023, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Sam Asghari is setting fresh career goals after his tumultuous split from Britney Spears.

The 29-year-old is said to be giving up personal training for good and wants to focus fully on acting after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end.

britney spears sam asghari divorce
Source: mega

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met in 2016 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Although Asghari — who is a SAG-AFTRA member — was reportedly not actively working on any projects at the time that the strike was called, sources claimed he is now determined to throw himself into acting and even dabble in potential hosting gigs when he gets the chance to go back to work.

Aside from dreaming about future goals, the actor has also been spending a lot of time with his family since his messy breakup with the pop princess. A source spilled that he's been taking care of his mother ever since she was released from the hospital several weeks ago after suffering an injury.

samasghari special ops lioness still
Source: Paramount plus

Sam Asghari seen in a still from Paramount Plus TV show ' Special Ops: Lioness'

Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16, listing their date of separation as July 28. As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer's allegedly "erratic behavior" pushed him to the edge prior to their split.

"Sam has put up with a lot," an insider claimed. "But Britney now thinks that he was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that Sam never truly loved her."

MORE ON:
Sam Asghari
britney spears boyfriend sam asghari
Source: mega

Rumors of marital struggles swirled for months prior to the pair announcing their split.

"Britney would switch from hot to cold. One minute she loves and adores Sam, and the next he’s the enemy," the insider added. "She’s accused Sam of everything — spying on her, cheating, talking to her family behind her back. The end of the conservatorship had a lot to do with it."

However, another source claimed it wasn't only Spears to blame for their marital woes. Asghari allegedly "really didn’t like her hanging out with other men," and was rumored to be jealous of her relationship with longtime friend and manager Cade Hudson.

Source: OK!

"Sam thought she and Cade, who really is just a pal, hooked up and [he] confronted her about it," an insider said in an interview published earlier this month. "She denied it, but he didn’t believe her, and she ended up in tears. That night, she told him it was over and kicked him out."

The sources spoke with TMZ about Asghari's career aspirations.

