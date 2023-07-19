Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Where She Stands With Sister Britney Spears After Heated Feud: 'It Makes Me Sad'
Jamie Lynn Spears and her older sister, Britney Spears, have had a contentious relationship in the past year, but it seems like the two have potentially gotten to a better place over time.
"I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing," the 32-year-old star said in a new interview.
The Zoey 101 star then got emotional thinking about how the last year has been tough on her family.
"It makes me sad," she said while tearing up. "I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life. My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don’t give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true. It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now."
Jamie Lynn — who shares daughter Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and daughter Ivey Joan, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson — shared what she tells her eldest daughter, 15, when kids at school speak poorly of the pop star, who was freed from her conservatorship in 2021.
"I say, 'You should be so proud. Look at what your family’s done and accomplished. We came from a small town, and now everybody’s fascinated by the good and, especially, the bad. But look at what an example of a strong female you have. You have something to be proud of, and you should have pride in that.' And kids are kids, so I’m sure there’s a lot meaner things that they’re doing to each other in high school," she said.
As for whether or not Jamie Lynn and the "Toxic" songstress, 41, will share the stage one day, the former admitted that's not something she often thinks about.
"I don’t know. I think right now I’m really just focused on me and what I’m doing. I’ve worked very hard to be able to be a part of shows like Sweet Magnolias. And then fighting hard to bring back a character from my childhood. That is all I can think about right now because my dreams are coming true."
As OK! previously reported, the sisters apparently put their nasty feud behind them when they reunited in late June.
"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!" Britney wrote alongside a video of herself dancing on a boat with husband Sam Asghari.
The feud began in January 2022 after Jamie Lynn released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, where she alleged Britney physically attacked her during an argument.
"National best seller ???? DUH …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn …" the Grammy winner exclaimed. "Especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!"
Variety spoke with Jamie Lynn.