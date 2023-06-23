OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Shows Off Bikini Body on Vacation as She Escapes Family Drama

britney pp
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
By:

Jun. 22 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Life seems to be a beach for Britney Spears!

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 21, to share a video of herself happily splashing around in the ocean while on vacation with husband Sam Asghari.

Article continues below advertisement
britney
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney showed off her fit physique in a bright yellow bikini, a straw hat and a pair of aviator sunglasses while strutting her stuff down the beach to Sting's song "Fields of Gold."

The "Toxic" singer seemed to be enjoying getting away from her troubles at home after her formerly estranged mother, Lynne Spears, has been trying to persuade her oldest daughter to mend fences with her younger sister Jamie Lynn — whom Britney claimed she recently visited.

Article continues below advertisement
britney
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!" the Crossroads actress said in a Tuesday, June 20, Instagram update while out on a boat.

While it has not been confirmed by the Zoey 101 actress if the two really did reunite, insiders close to Britney say she may be putting her differences with many of her family members aside in the near future after a very public fall out.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement
britney lynnespears
Source: mega

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source spilled. “They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual."

“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” the insider claimed — referring the shocking allegations made in Jamie Lynn's tell-all memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

The Spears matriarch has been determined to get the sisters together, especially now that the Lynne and Britney have renewed their relationship.

“With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead," the source added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.