Britney Spears Shows Off Bikini Body on Vacation as She Escapes Family Drama

Britney showed off her fit physique in a bright yellow bikini, a straw hat and a pair of aviator sunglasses while strutting her stuff down the beach to Sting's song "Fields of Gold."

The "Toxic" singer seemed to be enjoying getting away from her troubles at home after her formerly estranged mother, Lynne Spears, has been trying to persuade her oldest daughter to mend fences with her younger sister Jamie Lynn — whom Britney claimed she recently visited.