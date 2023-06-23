Britney Spears Shows Off Bikini Body on Vacation as She Escapes Family Drama
Life seems to be a beach for Britney Spears!
The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 21, to share a video of herself happily splashing around in the ocean while on vacation with husband Sam Asghari.
Britney showed off her fit physique in a bright yellow bikini, a straw hat and a pair of aviator sunglasses while strutting her stuff down the beach to Sting's song "Fields of Gold."
The "Toxic" singer seemed to be enjoying getting away from her troubles at home after her formerly estranged mother, Lynne Spears, has been trying to persuade her oldest daughter to mend fences with her younger sister Jamie Lynn — whom Britney claimed she recently visited.
"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!" the Crossroads actress said in a Tuesday, June 20, Instagram update while out on a boat.
While it has not been confirmed by the Zoey 101 actress if the two really did reunite, insiders close to Britney say she may be putting her differences with many of her family members aside in the near future after a very public fall out.
- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are 'Determined to Make Their Marriage Work' Despite Their 'Ups and Downs,' Says Source
- Reunited: Britney Spears Says She Visited Sister Jamie Lynn After Explosive Feud
- Britney Spears Cozies Up to Husband Sam Asghari on Private Jet as Rumors of Marriage Troubles Continue — See Photo
“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source spilled. “They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual."
“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” the insider claimed — referring the shocking allegations made in Jamie Lynn's tell-all memoir.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Spears matriarch has been determined to get the sisters together, especially now that the Lynne and Britney have renewed their relationship.
“With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead," the source added.