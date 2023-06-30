Britney Spears Bizarrely Asks Her Followers If They Are 'Saving the Date' While Dancing Around Her Home

"We be saving the date y’all ????" Britney captioned the footage of herself looking into the camera and swinging her hips to the song "Return to Innocence" by Enigma.

While it is unclear what date the "Lucky" vocalist was referring to, Britney recently revealed she set a special date aside to visit her formerly estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on set of her new Zoey 101 reboot as the pop star tries to make amends with her family members.