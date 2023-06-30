OK Magazine
Britney Spears Bizarrely Asks Her Followers If They Are 'Saving the Date' While Dancing Around Her Home

Source: @britneyspears/instagram
Jun. 30 2023

Britney Spears continues sharing her odd dancing videos.

The chart topper took to Instagram on Thursday, June 29, to post a clip of herself showing off her moves in her signature low-rise shorts and crop top while posing a strange question to her followers.

britney
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

"We be saving the date y’all ????" Britney captioned the footage of herself looking into the camera and swinging her hips to the song "Return to Innocence" by Enigma.

While it is unclear what date the "Lucky" vocalist was referring to, Britney recently revealed she set a special date aside to visit her formerly estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on set of her new Zoey 101 reboot as the pop star tries to make amends with her family members.

britney
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!" Britney claimed in a recent Instagram caption — although the 32-year-old has yet to confirm if the get-together actually happened.

According to sources close to the Crossroads actress, her mom, Lynne Spears, was doing her best to make her daughters come together after their very public fallout over allegations Jamie Lynn made in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said. “Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” an insider explained. “They are both leaning toward a yes."

britney lynne spears
Source: mega

Source: OK!

“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” the source explained of their previous tension.

"Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual," the insider dished, adding that the matriarch is “not going to rest until everything is perfect again” between the family.

