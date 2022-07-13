Just Keep Swimming! Britney Spears Bares It All In Sultry Swimming Pool Photoshoot
Feeling free! Britney Spears has fully embraced her newfound independence since the end of her conservatorship last November, constantly sharing messages of body positivity with her friends and fans through playful nude snaps — and she doesn't seem to be planning to stop anytime soon!
The Princess of Pop took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 12, baring it all and showing off her curves in a series of album-cover-worthy, underwater snapshots.
Spears looked as graceful as a mermaid in the first photo, fully nude and facing up with her arms outstretched as the sun glittered through the blue water. The second snap was a more cheeky pic of the "Baby, One More Time" singer as she swam towards the surface, her nudity hidden only by a white "X" edit over her backside.
"Keep swimming … keep swimming 🌊🤔💄🙊😳 !!!!" she captioned the mini photoshoot.
Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the sexy snaps. Some of them praised the Grammy Award winner for embracing her body, while others worried her nude snaps were becoming too much.
"Tbh Britney knows these two pictures would make perfect album covers," one of her followers wrote in the comment section. Another commented, "And in the end she was free and she did what made her happy and fulfilled ❤️🙌🔥."
However, one concerned social media user replied, "You are worth more than these pictures. Please stop." A fourth pleaded with her to take a break from posting pre-recorded content and do an Instagram Live so she can be seen in real time: "Please, we're worried about you."
This comes only a week after Spears hit the beach with her hunky hubby, Sam Asghari, for their second honeymoon after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in their Thousand Oaks, Calif., home back in June.
As OK! previously reported, the "Lucky" artist strolled the beach in nothing but a pair of tiny, aqua blue bikini bottoms as she coyly covered her bare chest with her hands.
"Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise," she wrote in the caption. "No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life!"