Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the sexy snaps. Some of them praised the Grammy Award winner for embracing her body, while others worried her nude snaps were becoming too much.

"Tbh Britney knows these two pictures would make perfect album covers," one of her followers wrote in the comment section. Another commented, "And in the end she was free and she did what made her happy and fulfilled ❤️🙌🔥."

However, one concerned social media user replied, "You are worth more than these pictures. Please stop." A fourth pleaded with her to take a break from posting pre-recorded content and do an Instagram Live so she can be seen in real time: "Please, we're worried about you."