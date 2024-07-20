OK Magazine
Britney Spears' Ex Paul Richard Soliz Is 'Tormenting' Her by 'Blabbing to Everyone' About His Former Relationship With the Pop Star

Jul. 20 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Britney Spears' ex Paul Richard Soliz is apparently spilling secrets about his time with the pop star, a source claims.

The convicted felon “is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets. He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her," the insider alleged.

Britney Spears declared she's single in an Instagram post.

“She’s already fragile,” added the source. “This is the last thing she needs right now.”

As a result, the "Toxic" songstress, 42, is kicking Soliz to the curb. “She’s told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, Calif.],” the insider claimed.

Paul Richard Soliz is apparently spilling all the pop star's secrets, a source claimed.

As OK! previously reported, the performer bashed Soliz via Instagram after the two parted ways.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” the singer posted on the social media platform as she questioned her ex's behavior in a paparazzi photo taken after she settled her conservatorship case in April.

Britney Spears feels 'tormented' by her ex, a source claimed.

“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she continued. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

She then posted a cryptic quote, which read: "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

“I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!” she wrote in a since-deleted caption.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears got divorced from Sam Asghari in 2023.

After Spears and Sam Asghari split in 2023, it was revealed she was seeing Soliz, who has a shady past.

Spears and Soliz made headlines when emergency services were called to Chateau Marmont as people believed she was having a mental breakdown.

She later took to social media to share her side of the story.

"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not," she wrote on social media, "but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!"

"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" the "Circus" singer added. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"

In Touch spoke to the first source.

