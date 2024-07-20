Britney Spears' Ex Paul Richard Soliz Is 'Tormenting' Her by 'Blabbing to Everyone' About His Former Relationship With the Pop Star

Spears and Soliz made headlines when emergency services were called to Chateau Marmont as people believed she was having a mental breakdown.

She later took to social media to share her side of the story.

"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not," she wrote on social media, "but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!"

"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" the "Circus" singer added. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"