Britney Spears Declares She's 'Single as F---' After Slamming Ex Paul Richard Soliz
Britney Spears is back on the market!
The pop star, 42, went on a scathing rant against her ex Paul Richard Soliz via Instagram on Sunday, July 7.
“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” the "Toxic" songstress posted on the social media platform as she questioned her ex's behavior in a paparazzi photo taken after she settled her conservatorship case in April.
“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she continued. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”
She then posted a cryptic quote, which read: "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”
“I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!” she wrote in a since-deleted caption.
After Spears and Sam Asghari split in 2023, it was revealed she was seeing Soliz, 38.
The performer and Soliz made headlines earlier this year when hotel guests called emergency services as they were nervous she was having a mental breakdown.
According to photos obtained by news outlet, Spears was seen outside the Chateau Marmont wrapped up in a blanket and barefoot, however, she later clarified what really happened.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not," she wrote on social media, "but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!"
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" the "Circus" singer added. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"
Regardless of the incident, Spears' brother, Bryan, is "protective" of the A-lister and wants to make sure she steers clear of "lowlifes" who have taken advantage of her in the past.
"Bryan’s got no respect for Paul and wants him gone," the source told Star. "Her whole family is worried about her, and Bryan’s got an in now."