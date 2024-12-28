Britney Spears Nearly Reveals Her Private Part in Risqué Clothes After Saying She's 'Inspired' by Her New Jewelry Line
Britney Spears is showing off some black lingerie this holiday season.
On Friday, December 27, the pop star, 43, put her figure on display in one of her classic social media videos after showing fans some of the inspirations for her upcoming jewelry line.
“🎇🇬🇧🇬🇧🌟,” the blonde beauty penned alongside the clip of herself twirling around in the skimpy outfit. At one point, the celeb even pulled down the black thong, almost revealing her private part for the camera.
The thirst trap came shortly after she uploaded a photo of some bracelets she hoped to emulate in her own work.
“Obviously, I have been showing spin-offs of the collection B 🌷Tiny!!!! My collection is set to come sometime next year!!! We added belly rings to it yesterday!!! Ideas and inspiration!!!” the “Toxic” singer — who announced she would be releasing the jewelry line on November 3 —began.
“These tiny, exquisite bracelets were found in a deep, hidden treasure spot in Mexico!!! So freaking cool!!! Psss, I had to share because they inspired me, but GEEZ, they were like 400 dollars for each one !!! I was like …. It’s a string 🤔🤔🤔!!!” she added.
As OK! previously reported, Spears declared she moved to Mexico earlier this month and has been posting there ever since.
While the mother-of-two seems thrilled to be in the Central American country, a source recently shared that Spears lives a lonely life, especially now that she is a plane ride away from most of the people in her inner circle.
"Britney is a happy person, but she does spend a lot of time alone," the insider claimed. "Britney is close with her hairstylist and her assistant, but I don’t see her hanging out day-to-day with anyone else."
"She [can be] all over the place, and very hot and cold — [she's either] on top of the world happy or crying because of a paparazzi photo," the source stated, noting she has "a few close friends that check in on her daily."
One faithful friend in Spears’ group is heiress Paris Hilton.
"They text often and see each other every once in a while. Britney loves babies, so meeting Paris’ kids was very exciting for her," the confidante said of the reality TV personality’s kiddos, Phoenix and London.
The insider also revealed why the Grammy winner decided to live a more reclusive life.
"She wants to leave L.A. because she hates how paps take photos of her," they explained. "It's a big source of tension in her life."