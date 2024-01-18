Britney Spears Returns to Instagram With Naked Photo After Abruptly Deleting Account: See the Stripped-Down Snap
Britney Spears is back... to posting with no clothes on.
On Wednesday, January 17, the Princess of Pop returned to Instagram with a naked photo of herself just hours after deleting her account.
"Just landed in French Polynesia!!!" Spears captioned the post, which pictured the "Gimme More" singer standing in the sand and flaunting her backside as she turned around to look at the camera.
The 42-year-old was wearing absolutely no clothing, with only two small diamond emojis covering her behind and nipple area. Spears appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a soft smile at the camera while running her hand through her messy beach hair.
Later in the evening — which ended up being the early hours of the morning on Thursday, January 18 — Spears resumed her frequent dancing videos, uploading a clip of herself busting a move to the tune of "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People.
"Before dinner at Catch two nights ago!!! Dancing like I should everyday of my life!!!" the "Toxic" singer captioned the upload.
Spears' return to social media comes after she abruptly removed her profile — which is currently set to private — from Instagram without any rhyme or reason.
The Woman in Me author has done so in the past, though this time happened to occur just days after an eyewitness claimed Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, name-dropped the award-winning artist in order to snag a picture with his ex's favorite actor Brad Pitt, as OK! previously reported.
"Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari was also there and went up and asked for a selfie with Brad, mentioning how much the singer loved him," a spy told Page Six after allegedly watching the interaction at Bennett Miller’s small gallery exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday, January 11.
Spears has never been shy to confess her love for the Bullet Train star, causing many to think Asghari's photo-op was yet another way to take a dig at his estranged wife after filing for divorce in August 2023.
During a 2016 interview on Australia's Today show, Spears gushed over Pitt following the news about his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
"My first celebrity crush was Brad Pitt. He's single now!" the "Circus" hitmaker said at the time after noting "it's always been Brad Pitt" during a radio appearance a few months prior.
Also guest starring on Good Morning Britain in 2015, Spears confessed, "I met Brad Pitt once, but I'd like to meet him again. And I'd like to become their nanny. That sounds fun to me!" referring to the Fight Club actor's six kids he shares with Jolie.