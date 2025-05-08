Hailey Bieber Poses Topless After Husband Justin Misses Out on 2025 Met Gala: Hot Photos
Hailey Bieber knows how to steal the spotlight — even when she’s flying solo.
The model and new mom shared a sizzling topless snap on Instagram, casually sipping a martini after she attended the 2025 Met Gala without her arm candy.
In the shot, Bieber rocked nothing but black velvet boy-leg panties while turning her back to the camera. She kept things tasteful, covering her side b--- with her arms and added a pair of black sunglasses for that effortless glam look.
“cheers 🍸,” she captioned the post.
She later slipped into a crisp white button-down shirt — sans bra — while still holding her drink, giving fans another playful, racy look.
But that wasn’t the only fashion moment she dropped this week. In another post, the Rhode founder showed off her official Met Gala look — a sharp, tailored blazer minidress by Saint Laurent.
For the after-party, Bieber turned up the heat even more in a sultry nude corseted mini dress by Dilara Findikoglu, which pushed up her chest and showed off her curves.
“MET MONDAY,” she captioned the second post.
Naturally, fans flooded her comments section with love.
“Motherhood suits you well 🔥,” one fan gushed.
Another wrote, “Hot people loves Hailey Bieber❤️.”
“Hailey you’re the most beautiful woman on this planet,” a third chimed in.
“And she makes a d--- good martini ❤️❤️🙌,” added another.
“It doesn’t get better than this😍 beauty,” a fifth said, while another suggested, “the after party dress>>> best! 🌟.”
Despite Bieber’s stunning looks during fashion’s biggest night, one person was missing — her husband, Justin Bieber.
While she was dazzling at the gala, the father-of-one, who is facing mental health and addiction speculations, stayed home watching the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game on a giant TV. He even shared a pic of himself cheering when the Maple Leafs scored a goal.
Still, Justin made sure to show his wife some love the next day. The “One Less Loney Girl” singer posted several hot snaps of Hailey, soundtracked by Charlie Wilson’s “There Goes My Baby,” and captioned them, “Tell em uncle Charlie.”
Hailey responded simply, “😛❤️🔥❤️🔥.”
Out of Hailey’s five Met Gala appearances, Justin has only joined her once in 2021, when the couple, who is currently at the center of split rumors, hit the red carpet together.
Hailey was later seen linking up with her bestie Kendall Jenner at the event, and the two seemed to be having a blast. Fans quickly noticed their looks appeared to coordinate, giving off major BFF energy.
“I’m excited,” Hailey told a news outlet on the carpet, before revealing what really made her show up this year.
“Honestly…” she began, as Kendall jumped in, “To be with our friends.”
Hailey agreed with a smile, “Yes, it’s always a fun night and then the after stuff is always really fun. So I am excited to be with my bestie.”