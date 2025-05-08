or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hailey Bieber Poses Topless After Husband Justin Misses Out on 2025 Met Gala: Hot Photos

hailey bieber poses topless instagram pp
Source: MEGA;@haileybieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber shared steamy topless pics and slayed the 2025 Met Gala without Justin Bieber. .

By:

May 8 2025, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber knows how to steal the spotlight — even when she’s flying solo.

The model and new mom shared a sizzling topless snap on Instagram, casually sipping a martini after she attended the 2025 Met Gala without her arm candy.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber topless photo met gala
Source: @haileybieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber turned heads with her bold solo Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

In the shot, Bieber rocked nothing but black velvet boy-leg panties while turning her back to the camera. She kept things tasteful, covering her side b--- with her arms and added a pair of black sunglasses for that effortless glam look.

“cheers 🍸,” she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

She later slipped into a crisp white button-down shirt — sans bra — while still holding her drink, giving fans another playful, racy look.

But that wasn’t the only fashion moment she dropped this week. In another post, the Rhode founder showed off her official Met Gala look — a sharp, tailored blazer minidress by Saint Laurent.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber saint laurent afterparty look
Source: @haileybieber/instagram

Justin Bieber stayed home watching hockey — but still gushed over his wife online.

Article continues below advertisement

For the after-party, Bieber turned up the heat even more in a sultry nude corseted mini dress by Dilara Findikoglu, which pushed up her chest and showed off her curves.

“MET MONDAY,” she captioned the second post.

Naturally, fans flooded her comments section with love.

“Motherhood suits you well 🔥,” one fan gushed.

Another wrote, “Hot people loves Hailey Bieber❤️.”

“Hailey you’re the most beautiful woman on this planet,” a third chimed in.

“And she makes a d--- good martini ❤️❤️🙌,” added another.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @haileybieber/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“It doesn’t get better than this😍 beauty,” a fifth said, while another suggested, “the after party dress>>> best! 🌟.”

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber met gala solo history
Source: @rhode/Instagram

The Rhode founder stunned in her Met Gala and after-party outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Bieber’s stunning looks during fashion’s biggest night, one person was missing — her husband, Justin Bieber.

While she was dazzling at the gala, the father-of-one, who is facing mental health and addiction speculations, stayed home watching the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game on a giant TV. He even shared a pic of himself cheering when the Maple Leafs scored a goal.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber justin bieber misses met gala
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber went solo to the 2025 Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Justin made sure to show his wife some love the next day. The “One Less Loney Girl” singer posted several hot snaps of Hailey, soundtracked by Charlie Wilson’s “There Goes My Baby,” and captioned them, “Tell em uncle Charlie.”

Hailey responded simply, “😛❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement

Out of Hailey’s five Met Gala appearances, Justin has only joined her once in 2021, when the couple, who is currently at the center of split rumors, hit the red carpet together.

Hailey was later seen linking up with her bestie Kendall Jenner at the event, and the two seemed to be having a blast. Fans quickly noticed their looks appeared to coordinate, giving off major BFF energy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

“I’m excited,” Hailey told a news outlet on the carpet, before revealing what really made her show up this year.

“Honestly…” she began, as Kendall jumped in, “To be with our friends.”

Hailey agreed with a smile, “Yes, it’s always a fun night and then the after stuff is always really fun. So I am excited to be with my bestie.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.