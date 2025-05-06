or
OK Magazine
Hailey Bieber Wears Plunging Blazer Dress at 2025 Met Gala as She Arrives Without Husband Justin

Source: @popbase/X

Hailey Bieber showed up without her arm candy to the 2025 Met Gala.

May 5 2025, Published 8:12 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber left her man behind for a night out at the 2025 Met Gala.

The model, 28, wore a tailored black blazer dress with a plunging neckline from Saint Laurent for the evening's festivities.

Hailey Bieber wore a tailored blazer dress to the Met Gala.

She paired the ensemble with black tights, sky-high stilettos and Tiffany jewels in a tribute to the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Bieber noticeably left her husband, Justin Bieber, behind amid mental health concerns.

The "Baby" singer posted a questionable video on Instagram of himself smoking a bong on Sunday, May 4.

More to come...

