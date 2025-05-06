Hailey Bieber Wears Plunging Blazer Dress at 2025 Met Gala as She Arrives Without Husband Justin
Hailey Bieber left her man behind for a night out at the 2025 Met Gala.
The model, 28, wore a tailored black blazer dress with a plunging neckline from Saint Laurent for the evening's festivities.
She paired the ensemble with black tights, sky-high stilettos and Tiffany jewels in a tribute to the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
Bieber noticeably left her husband, Justin Bieber, behind amid mental health concerns.
The "Baby" singer posted a questionable video on Instagram of himself smoking a bong on Sunday, May 4.
