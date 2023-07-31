Britney Spears' Sons Jayden and Sean Set to Leave for Hawaii With Kevin Federline Without Saying Goodbye to Pop Star
Britney Spears may love her sons "From the Bottom of [her] Broken Heart," but that doesn't change their decision to move to Hawaii without saying goodbye to their mom.
The Princess of Pop and Kevin Federline's two sons — Jayden James Federline, 16, and Sean Preston, 17 — are set to move to the Aloha State on Tuesday, August 1, with their father and stepmom, Victoria Price, as well as the boys' half-siblings — and they don't plan to make a pit stop at Spears' house before they leave, a source revealed to a news publication.
Upon arrival in Hawaii, Federline and his blended family plan to rent a place until they find a permanent home.
As OK! previously reported, Spears' hasn't seen her sons in more than a year, and she even tied the knot to Sam Asghari in June 2022 without her children in attendance.
While the teenagers aren't adults just yet, their father has allowed them to make their own decisions when it comes to their estranged relationship with the "Circus" singer.
Federline was reportedly encouraging his children to do the right thing and visit their mother before moving to Hawaii, however, he was not going to force them to do so, a source previously explained.
News broke that Federline was bringing his and Spears' sons to Hawaii back in May after the 45-year-old's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart asking for the "Toxic" singer's approval to move their children — which the mom-of-two allowed.
"To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation," Rosengart wrote at the time on behalf of Spears in response to Federline's legal letter.
Despite approving the move, Spears was inevitably left upset by the situation and had wished her sons would see her before leaving.
"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," a separate insider previously spilled. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
Page Six spoke to a source confirming Spears' sons were moving without saying goodbye.