Britney Spears' Sons Jayden and Sean Set to Leave for Hawaii With Kevin Federline Without Saying Goodbye to Pop Star

Britney Spears may love her sons "From the Bottom of [her] Broken Heart," but that doesn't change their decision to move to Hawaii without saying goodbye to their mom.

The Princess of Pop and Kevin Federline's two sons — Jayden James Federline, 16, and Sean Preston, 17 — are set to move to the Aloha State on Tuesday, August 1, with their father and stepmom, Victoria Price, as well as the boys' half-siblings — and they don't plan to make a pit stop at Spears' house before they leave, a source revealed to a news publication.